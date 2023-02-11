Kansas State at Texas Tech: Can the Wildcats pick up a much-needed road victory?

It sure does feel nice to get back on the winning train after your Kansas State Wildcats blasted TCU 82-61 earlier this week to end a three-game conference losing skid.

Now it’s time to break out of another funk, and that’s Big 12 road game losses. The Wildcats started the season strong with back-to-back road wins over Texas and Baylor, wins that vaulted the Cats into the Top 25 and squarely into the race for the Big 12 crown. But since then, it’s been three-straight losses away from Bramlage in Big 12 play, and only one less than double-digits. Can the TangCats end a second three-game streak today?

If ever there were a good opportunity in the slog that is the Big 12, it’s today. The Wildcats are in Lubbock to face the last-place Red Raiders, whose lone Big 12 win came in an overtime upset versus Iowa State in Lubbock. That was three games ago, and while they’ve dropped two straight, both have been road contests. So this is also a great opportunity for Tech to pick up another big upset victory at home.

Last time these two met, the Wildcats came away with a 68-58 game in what was strongly considered a trap game for K-State, coming on the heels of the big win over KU, and ahead of a trip to Ames. The Wildcats prevailed then, and will need to overcome any possible letdown after the important win on Tuesday night to prevail again.

Oh, and K-State hasn’t won in Lubbock since 2014 — time to reset that that to 2023.

This evening’s matchup is scheduled for a 6:01pm CT tip from United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Ted Emrich (play-by-play) and Lance Blanks (analyst) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 136/199 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

Go Cats!

Hey, are you on Discord? We are now, too! Feel free to join us! (Make sure you click the reaction button on the rules notice though, or you won’t see anything.) We’ll have a game thread there as well!