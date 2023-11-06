K-State women obliterate Presbyterian, 69-35

Kansas State’s starting five only contributed 41 points in tonight’s season opener, and that was still enough to win as the Wildcats outmatched the Presbyterian Blue Hose in a 69-35 romp.

Ayoka Lee, in her return after missing the entire 2022-23 campaign due to knee surgery, let the way with 14 points and seven rebounds in only 22 minutes. Jaelyn Glenn had 11 points and six rebounds, and Zyanna Walker came off the bench to add 13 points.

K-State (1-0) did most of their damage in the second half, as the Cats only led at the break 28-15. The starters departed for good with six minutes to play; K-State only made two shots from the floor over the last five minutes and committed three of their 11 turnovers in the final 95 seconds.

Presbyterian (0-1) was led by Aubri Kierscht, with 10 points. Christin Kline had seven rebounds. The Blue Hose committed 17 fouls and 24 turnovers, leading to 32 points for K-State — almost enough to win the game all on its own.

The Cats return to action Saturday afternoon in Little Rock as they visit the Trojans. UALR (0-1) lost at home tonight to Missouri State, falling being 17-5 in the first quarter before not quite coming back in a 52-47 final.