Kansas State at Texas: Biggest game of the season (so far)

This is without hyperbole the biggest game of the season for your Kansas State Wildcats.

Sure, every game is important, each is meaningful on the road to bowl eligibility and a potential berth in the Big 12 championship game. But this one tops all the others that have come before it this season. It’s as close to a game “for all the marbles” as you can have mid-season.

K-State enters today’s game at 6-2 overall and in a 5-way tie for 1st place in the conference standings at 4-1. The Cats have gone 9 straight quarters without allowing a touchdown, and are one made field goal away from two straight shut-outs. The offense has been efficient, and the two quarterback system has been working well for the Cats. Chris Klieman and his staff appear to have figured out some of the early season inconsistencies on both sides of the ball, and it’s led to two straight dominating performances against Big 12 foes.

But they’ll be tested to the max today. Texas is off to it’s best start since 2009, when they ran the table (without having to face K-State) before falling in the national championship game against Alabama (and Horns probably should have won, but couldn’t keep up after Colt McCoy got hurt early on). The Horns are 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in Big 12 play — part of the logjam at 1st place — with a win over Alabama early, and their sole loss coming at the hands of Oklahoma in Dallas. These aren’t the 2010’s Longhorns, this team is talented and actually playing like it.

Both teams are vying to retain their spot atop the Big 12, and stay in front in the race for Arlington. Bot teams have talent. Both teams have good coaches. Both teams want this game badly.

Expect a game like last year in Manhattan, close and tough. The Cats lost last year 27-34, and haven’t beaten the Longhorns since 2016 when Charlie Strong was still coaching in Austin. The Cats haven’t gone to Austin and won since 2011, when Collin Klein was in the midst of three-straight wins over the Longhorns as a starting QB.

K-State is capable of winning today, but will need to keep playing high-quality football. Texas may be without starting QB Quinn Ewers, but they are still talented and playing good football. This game will likely come down to the wire, let’s hope the Cats can hang on to the end.

We’ve got Big Noon Kickoff with an 11:00am CT kickoff from DKR Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX being aired on FOX with Gus Johnson (Play-by-Play), Joel Klatt (Analyst), and Jenny Taft (Sidelines) on the call. You should also be able to watch the game live online at FoxSports.com, if you already have the correct cable/streaming package.

If you don’t have FOX, or can’t access the stream, the game can be heard across the 32-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst), and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The game will also be on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 109 or 200; and available online at K-Statesports.com. Live stats are also available at k-statesports.com, and social media updates (@KStateFB) will also be a part of the coverage.

Go Cats!