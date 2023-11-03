Big 12 Roundup: Elimination Game

As the season progresses, the top teams generally separate themselves from the rest of the pack and by Week 10, it’s usually clear who the conference title game participants will be. But this is the Big 12 and we don’t do anything the easy way.

So, as we round into the final third of the regular season, we have not one, not two, but five teams in a tie for first place: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Kansas State, and Iowa State. This weekend features both Bedlam and a matchup of Texas and Kansas State. The winners will take the lead in the Big 12 race, and the losers will be at least mathematically eliminated. Iowa State will take on three teams from the top half of the conference in its next four games, meaning that the Cyclones will either be knocked out of the race early or this year’s Farmageddon will feature two teams that are still in contention on the last week of the regular season. You can’t make this stuff up.

Because there’s plenty to think about here, we’re just going to go through Week 9 game’s in my favorite way: with GIFs and clips from X and not much commentary.

Oklahoma vs Kansas

Oklahoma’s playoff hopes went something like this, after the Sooners let Kansas score on a Devin Neal touchdown run with just 55 seconds left on the clock and lost the game 38-33.

This was KU’s first win over Oklahoma since 1997 and their best win over a ranked opponent since that Orange Bowl win over VaTech that KU fans can never stop talking about. The goal posts earned a well-deserved dunking in Potter Lake.

Kansas fans carried the goal post to a lake



Texas vs BYU

The Longhorns flexed their might and the talent differential in a blowout 35-6 win over a BYU team that could not stop turning the ball over. Texas fans are definitely feeling this energy right now.

BYU fans though? Not so much.

West Virginia vs UCF

The Mountaineers beat UCF 41-28 and honestly, it wasn’t even as close as that score might suggest. Neal Brown is probably feeling pretty good about his lukewarm seat right now.

UCF’s cause was not helped by quarterback John Rhys Plumlee throwing three picks and losing a fumble to essentially hand the ‘Eers the easy W.

Iowa State vs Baylor

Get this: Baylor has not won a home conference game this year, and has lost five in a row against conference foes in Waco. What gives? Nobody knows. Not even Dave Aranda. This past week, on homecoming no less, the Bears got trucked 30-18 by Iowa State.

As for the Clones, props to Matt Campbell and his staff. Iowa State started the season 1-2 including a loss to Ohio, but since then, even playing less-than-perfect, the team just keeps on winning. This GIF must be some kind of sorcery, I’m convinced.

Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State’s season so far, and especially after a dominant 45-13 win over Cincinnati

(That’s Ollie Gordon, currently the Big 12’s leading rusher in yards (987) and yards per carry (11.15), and just someone you don’t want to play right now).

Cincinnati’s season so far, and especially after yet another Big 12 loss