K-State’s men have improved incrementally in each game so far this season, a pattern not dissimilar from last year’s early performance under Jerome Tang. But those improvements came against mid-major competition; tonight, the Wildcats run into the Big East, and they’ll be sorely tested..

The Game

The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Providence Friars (3-0, 0-0 Big East).

Tonight marks the second-ever meeting between the two squads, the first being an NCAA Tournament game in Norman in 1977, won 87-80 by the Cats. It will be the first meeting between Jerome Tang and his opposing number: a former Missouri Tiger who most Wildcat fans actually respect, Kim English.

English took over from Ed Cooley after last season after a two-year stint at George Mason. His career record as a head coach stands at 37-29. So far, English has led the Friars to wins over Columbia, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Wisconsin-Madison, all of which came by ten or more points. Devin Carter, who transferred in from South Carolina prior to last season, leads Providence with 15.7 points a game; Bryce Hopkins, Jayden Pierre, and Josh Oduro are all averaging over ten a game as well. Hopkins and Orudo are also both averaging 7+ boards a contest.

This is going to be a rough sled, folks.

Prior to this game, Miami defeated Georgia 79-67. The Hurricanes will take on the winner of this game at 1:30pm Sunday, while Georgia will face off against the loser Sunday morning at 11am CT.

Tipoff

Friday, November 17, 5:00pm CT at Baha Mar Convention Center (2,000) in Nassau, Bahamas.

Tickets

Look, if you’re not already there you’re not going.

Odds

Providence is a 1.5 point favorite at DraftKings, with the over at 145, suggesting a 74-73 win for the Friars. The money line is -125 for Providence, +105 for the Cats.

Television

CBS Sports Network with Chris Sylvester, Kyle Macy, and Sam Hyman.

Radio

K-State Sports Network with Brian Smoller and Ben Boyle.

Internet Streaming

The game streams on Paramount Plus ($) with the CBSSN crew. Radio broadcast available via kstatesports.com. Live stats provided by StatBroadcast.