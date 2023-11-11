Well, the road has just not been kind to the Kansas State Wildcats this season. The Cats have now dropped three games by one possession each, all away from the friendly confines of Bill Snyder Family Stadium. So it would seem that a return home will provide a much-needed boost to the Wildcats.

And so the Cats are set to face off against the Baylor Bears today in Manhattan, as K-State looks to try and maintain pace with the conference leaders in the hopes they slip up and put the Wildcats back on the path to Arlington. Meanwhile, the Bears are struggling in 2023, and are sitting at just 3-6 and are looking to maintain their slimming bowl hopes. The Bears have won just two conference games, against newcomers UCF and Cincinnati, but both wins did come on the road. However, Baylor’s only other win is over FCS Long Island, and the Bears even lost to Texas State in Waco to open the season. Last time out, the Bears took Houston to overtime but couldn’t pull off the win at home, giving the Cougars their second Big 12 win. In short, the Bears are not a good football team.

Regardless, this is not a game that the Wildcats should take lightly. If they are serious, this should look very similar to the Houston game two weeks ago, as the Cats should be able to blank the Bears. But if not, it could look like the UCF game and be closer than necessary.

It’s Ft. Riley Day on Veteran’s Day in Manhattan, and we’ve got an 2:00pm CT kickoff from Bill Snyder Family Stadium being aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Noah Reed (Play-by-Play), Barrett Brooks (Analyst), and Tori Petry (sideline reporting) on the call.

If you haven’t picked up ESPN+ yet, the game can be heard across the 32-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analysis), and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The game will also be on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 132 or 200, and available online at K-Statesports.com. Live stats are also available at k-statesports.com, and social media updates (@KStateFB) will also be a part of the coverage.

Go Cats!