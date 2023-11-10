Once upon a time, K-State was 5-0 all-time against Baylor. Then Ron Prince got his ass beat by Guy Morriss, then Art Briles showed up, and recently things haven’t been great either. The series lead is at stake this afternoon, as the winner will go up 11-10 in the series.

Good thing Baylor’s terrible this year.

The Game

The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3, 4-2 Big 12, 25 CFP) host the Baylor Bears (3-6, 2-4 Big 12).

As noted, the series is tied at 10 wins apiece, with K-State holding a 5-4 lead in Manhattan. Chris Klieman’s only 1-3 against the Bears, but he got his first win against them last year in Waco as the Cats rolled 31-3.

Dave Aranda, who went 12-2 in 2021, and won the Big 12 and the Sugar Bowl, is now on the hot seat. His career record is now only 23-22 despite that big season, and a loss today would put him right at .500. Baylor is only 9-16 since beating Ole Miss two years ago.

The test for K-State will be whether their secondary can handle Blake Shapen, but just as with Houston two weeks ago their task will be eased by facing a one-dimensional offense. Baylor has rushed for a total of 1,026 yards, which less than DJ Giddens and Will Howard — ignoring Treshaun Ward and Avery Johnson entirely. Both of K-State’s running backs have more yardage than Baylor’s leading rusher Dominic Richardson; Will Howard has outrushed every other individual Bear to carry the ball himself.

Meanwhile, Howard has outperformed Shapen as a passer, and Baylor’s giving up 187 yards on the ground per game at a 5.0 yard per carry clip.

Kickoff

Saturday, November 11, 2:00pm CT at Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) in Manhattan, Kansas.

Tickets

There are some standing-room tickets available from the ticket office for $62; the secondary market is fairly thin. There are nosebleed tickets available as low as $28, but only a couple of dozen under $40; there are only about 70 to be found in the lower bowl. Average price overall: around $60.

Weather

Take a jacket. Tailgating weather is going to run from about 45° early to about 58° at game time; it’ll creep up to 60° in the first half, and dip back down to around 55° by game’s end. No precipitation is expected, but winds should be over 10mph from the south.

Odds

The opening line was K-State -17, and it’s gotten even better since then. The Cats are now a 21-point favorite per DraftKings, with the over at 55. That comes out to a 38-17 K-State win. The money line is +850 for Houston, -1450 for K-State. Oddsshark is giving Baylor another field goal, as their computers project a 37-20 win for the Cats.

Television

No linear television broadcast.

Radio

As always, Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, and Matt Walters will be on hand on the K-State Sports Network as well as via satellite on SiriusXM 132 or 200, 954 on the SiriusXM app.

Internet Streaming

The game will stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Noah Reed, K-State legend Barrett Brooks, and Tori Petry on the call. Audio available via kstatesports.com. Live stats provided by StatBroadcast.

Editorial note: comments are disabled on How to Watch posts to combat illicit streaming spam.