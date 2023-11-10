After a resounding home opener win on Monday over Presbyterian, the Wildcats decamp for their first road game of the season. A lot of you won’t really have a chance to watch it, because you’ll be at the football game, but for those of you who enjoy multicasting, you can keep an eye on the proceedings.

The Game

The Kansas State Wildcats (1-0, 0-0 Big 12 last year) visit the Little Rock Trojans (0-1, 0-0 OVC).

This is the fifth meeting between the schools, with K-State holding a 3-1 advantage in the series. It’s the third time they’ve met since Jeff Mittie came to town; he’s 2-0 against the Trojans. The last meeting was also in Little Rock, a 53-47 win for the Cats in 2018. The lone loss was in the teams’ first clash, a 62-59 win for the Trojans at Ahearn in 1987.

Joe Foley coaches the Trojans; he’s been there for 21 years, meaning he’s 0-3 against the Cats. Foley came to Little Rock after 16 years at Arkansas Tech; during the ten years of that tenure he was an annual presence in Kansas City as the Golden Suns reached the NAIA Division I tournament every single year, reaching the fab four four times and winning two championships. In 1997, Tech moved to the NCAA, and promptly made six straight NCAA DIvision II appearances, including a trip to the Elite Eight.

At that point, Little Rock hired him, four years after resurrecting their women’s program after a 12-season hiatus. The Trojans suffered through three terrible seasons before Foley finally turned things around with a 21-10 season in 2007. The Trojans then made six straight appearances in the post-season, and after missing out in 2014 made five more in a row before COVID got in the way. In total, Foley has led Little Rock to six NCAA Tournaments and six WNIT appearances in 20 seasons, with a record of 397-218, 853-299 including his tenure at Arkansas Tech.

Little Rock opened the season with a 52-47 home loss to Missouri State on Monday, caused by being on the bad end of a terrible 17-5 first quarter. Faith Lee is the star to keep an eye on; she is a preseason all-OVC pick and drained 22 points in the loss. Returning starters Tia Harvey and Jaiyah Harris-Smith missed the game due to injuries, and may not appear Saturday either.

Tipoff

Saturday, November 11, 1:00pm CT at Jack Stephens Center (5,600) in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Tickets

Tickets are still available from the box office, ranging from $10-$100.

Television

Streaming only.

Radio

K-State Sports Network with Jake Eisenberg and Randy Peterson handling the duties as everyone you’d expect will be busy in Manhattan.

Internet Streaming

The game will stream on ESPN+, with Little Rock announcer JB Brazeal. Audio available via kstatesports.com. Live stats provided by StatBroadcast.

