Kansas State did not look great against USC on Monday in the season-opening loss in Las Vegas. They’ve got a shot to even their record at home tonight, but their opponent is feisty and a win is not a lock.

The Game

The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1, 0-0 Big 12) host the Bellarmine Knights (0-1, 0-0 ASUN) in the home opener for the Cats.

As you’d expect of a newcomer to Division I, this is the first meeting between the two schools. Bellarmine, a Catholic school in Louisville which was founded in 1950, was long a solid Division II squad before becoming a legitimate power after current coach Scott Davenport (409-150 career record) was hired in 2005. Prior to that, despite a winning all-time record even taking into account a decade of struggle when the school opened, the Knights had reached the NCAA Division II Tournament eight times between 1964-1991. The next 25 years were painful, including a five-year stint under Bob Valvano.

But once Davenport arrived, things changed. The Knights reached the D-II Tournament every year from 2009-2020, winning the title in 2011 and making the Final Four four times. Since moving to D-I, Bellarmine has posted a record of 48-38, and played in the CBI in their first year while finishing in second place in the ASUN twice. Last year was a hiccup, as the Knights slid to a 14-17 record. They opened the year by getting blown out at Washington on Monday night, 91-57.

Tipoff

Friday, November 10, 7:00pm CT at Bramlage Coliseum (11,010) in Manhattan, Kansas.

Tickets

Tickets are still available from K-State, although availability is low. Prices range from $24.75-$35.00.

Odds

K-State opened as an 18.5 point favorite, and DraftKings now has them at -16 with the over at 143. That adds up to a 79-63 win. There is no full-game moneyline posted.

Television

No linear television broadcast.

Radio

K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson and Matt Walters.

Internet Streaming

The game streams on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ ($) with Ben Boyle, Stan Weber, and Missy Heidrick. Rado broadcast available via kstatesports.com. Live stats provided by StatBroadcast.

