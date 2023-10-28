Kansas State vs Houston: No looking ahead in the Big 12

Things are looking back up for Kansas State as they ride a two game winning streaking into homecoming this weekend. Of course, that’s only looking up because the Cats lost two of the previous three games and still sit a game short of bowl eligibility at 5-2 on the season and 3-1 in Big 12 play. So while we may all be in good spirits after blasting TCU last week, this is still the Big 12 Conference, and anything can happen.

That anything this week is Houston, the second (and last) conference newcomer the Wildcats will face this season. Houston is just 3-4 on the season and 1-3 in Big 12 play, and their best win came in a ridiculous game on a ridiculous hail mary to knock off West Virginia in Houston two weeks ago. In fact, all three of the Cougars wins have come in the friendly confines of TDECU Stadium, and they have yet to leave the state of Texas for a game this season, and have played just one game outside the city of Houston so far this season (a 49-28 loss in Lubbock to Tech).

But that doesn’t mean the Cats can afford to look past the Cougars. We’ve seen what can happen when these Cats aren’t focused at the task at hand, at the team in front of them that week. Thankfully, with no history, no “well we crushed them last year” on their brains, it should be easier to keep the focus. Houston, while lacking, is still new and shiny. Also, they nearly pulled off a massive upset last week against Texas, and it should be pretty easy for the K-State coaches to show the guys what Houston is capable of.

Regardless, the Cats have a lot of things going for them today. It’s going to be a cold and windy fall morning in Manhattan, with a chance of rain and “wintry mix” in the forecast for at least the second half; both of which negate Houston’s primary offensive attack. Drew has a great write-up on it if you want to catch up before the game starts.

This is a game K-State should win. This is a game that should see some action for the reserves in the 4th quarter. But the Wildcats need to come out of the gate focused and ready to show the Cougars what football feels like at 40F.

We’ve got morning football for the second time this season, with an 11:00am CT kickoff from Bill Snyder Family Stadium being aired on ESPN2 with Lowell Galindo (Play-by-Play), Kirk Morrison (Analyst), and Stormy Buonantony (Sidelines) on the call. You should also be able to watch the game live online at WatchESPN, if you already have the correct cable/streaming package.

If you don’t have ESPN2, or can’t access the stream, the game can be heard across the 32-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst), and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The game will also be on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 135 or 199; and available online at K-Statesports.com. Live stats are also available at k-statesports.com, and social media updates (@KStateFB) will also be a part of the coverage.

Go Cats!