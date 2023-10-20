Two teams who looked for all the world like they were poised to be the bullies on the block going forward in the new Big 12 face off in a rematch of last year’s conference championship game. The winner still has a shot to return to that game this year; the loser is probably toast.

The Game

The Kansas State Wildcats (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) host the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3, 2-2 Big 12).

Although it seems like this has been one of K-State’s most frustrating opponents, the Wildcats lead the all-time series 9-8 and have a 7-5 edge since TCU joined the Big 12. K-State has a 5-3 edge in Manhattan.

Interestingly, TCU has never had a lead on the all-time scoreboard when it comes to points, because the first game between the two squads was a 45-0 K-State win way back in 1922. Every time TCU has threatened to catch up, K-State has beaten them to re-pad the lead.

As far as win-loss, TCU has led the series on three separate occasions, though — at 3-2, 5-4, and 7-5. Since the 2018 TCU win in their final meeting with Bill Snyder, however, K-State has gone 4-1 against the Frogs, which obviously means Chris Klieman is 4-1 against them.

Sonny Dykes, meanwhile, is 1-1 against the Cats, having taken over before last season. TCU won the regular season matchup before losing the rematch in the title game.

The Frogs won last week on the arm of a new starting quarterback. Redshirt freshman Josh Hoover became QB1 when Chandler Morris went down with a sprained MCL against Iowa State, and in his first start aired it out for 439 yards and four touchdowns against BYU. That’s probably terrifying to you, but at least he also threw two interceptions. Emani Bailey is still around, having finally secured the #1 spot at running back. He’s got 751 yards on the season for an 8.1 YPC clip. No individual receiver is even managing 60 yards a game for the Frogs, but ten different guys have caught touchdown passes and a ridiculous 14 players have a catch of at least 20 yards.

Kickoff

Saturday, October 21, 6:00pm CT at Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) in Manhattan, Kansas.

Tickets

It’s a tough market this week, as even some 400-level sections are completely bereft of offers on the secondary market. What seats are available in the upper deck are going for $55-$90; lower level seats have $90 as the low point, and the upper end goes all the way into the $500 range. The overall median price is right around $100, nearly $200 for lower level.

Weather

Another great weather day expected for the Cats: sunny with mild winds. It’ll be a warm tailgate, with the high at 81° expected around 3pm; temps will ease off to the low 70s by kickoff, and then dip to the high 50s by the final gun.

Odds

K-State opened at -7.5, but that’s narrowed a bit as money came in on TCU. DraftKings how has K-State as six-point favorites with the over at 60.5, suggesting a 33-27 K-State win. The money line is +200 for TCU, -245 for K-State. Oddsshark disagrees with this assessement, essentially giving the Frogs another touchdown and projecting a 36-34 win for TCU.

Television

ESPN2, with Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, and Taylor McGregor.

Radio

As always, Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, and Matt Walters will be on hand on the K-State Sports Network as well as via satellite on SiriusXM 136 or 200, 954 on the SiriusXM app.

Internet Streaming

The game will stream on the ESPN app, but a cable or eligible streaming package subscription will be required since it’s being aired on the main network. Audio available via kstatesports.com. Live stats provided by StatBroadcast.

Editorial note: comments are disabled on How to Watch posts to combat illicit streaming spam.