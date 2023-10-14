Kansas State at Texas Tech: Can the Cats get right on the road tonight?

It certainly hasn’t been the start to the 2023 season that many expected.

Through five games, your Kansas State Wildcats sit at 3-2, with both losses coming in ugly games away from Bill Snyder Family Stadium. About the only solace in the two losses is that the Wildcats played poorly both times, and yet still came away with close losses.

And the Wildcats won’t have to wait to try and bust out of their road slump, as they are in west Texas tonight to face a Texas Tech squad that enters tonight at 3-3 on the season. The Red Raiders are actually 2-1 in Big 12 play, but have yet to beat a team this season with winning record against FBS competition. And against that schedule are in the bottom half of the Big 12 in total offense and defense.

But that doesn’t mean that K-State can afford to look past Tech tonight. What happened last week in Stillwater should remove any notion that the Wildcats are capable of looking past anyone on the schedule. Certainly K-State is still a really good team, but they need to keep playing “good” or better games if they want to make a repeat trip to Arlington in December.

And that’s absolutely still on the table for K-State. But they have to take the Red Raiders, and everyone else left on the schedule, seriously or the dream of the return to the Big 12 Championship game could evaporate quickly.

We’ve got a 6:00pm CT kickoff from Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock being aired on FS1 with Alex Faust (Play-by-Play) and Petros Papadakis (Analyst) on the call. You should also be able to watch the game live online at FoxSports.com, if you already have the correct cable/streaming package.

If you don’t have FS1, or can’t access the stream, the game can be heard across the 32-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst), and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The game will also be on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 382, and available online at K-Statesports.com. Live stats are also available at k-statesports.com, and social media updates (@KStateFB) will also be a part of the coverage.

Go Cats!