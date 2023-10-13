In the last seven years, this game has been decided by more than ten points exactly once. Of course, K-State has won all seven of those contests, so it may not feel quite as fraught with danger as it really has been.

With the say K-State played last week, that winning streak is in jeopardy.

The Game

The Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 2-1 Big 12).

The Wildcats lead the all-time series 14-9, and it’s 14-6 in the Big 12 era. Five of Tech’s wins came consecutively during the first decade of this century as Bill Snyder never did solve the Mike Leach problem; Tech walloped the Wildcats by an average of 30 points a game during that decade.

Since then, it’s been almost all purple, as the Cats are 11-1 against the boys from Lubbock since Mike Leach was pushed out the door. The only loss in that stretch was to some quarterback named Patrick Mahomes. Chris Klieman is 4-0 against Tech.

Joey McGuire is in his second season in Lubbock, and he’s 10-8 overall, 0-1 against the Cats.

Tech lost starting quarterback Tyler Shough to a broken leg a couple of weeks ago, but haven’t really lost much under backup Behren Morton as they’ve posted wins over Houston and Baylor. Of course, Houston and Baylor aren’t good this year, so the appropriate gesture here is a confused shrug. Tech lost their season opener to Wyoming, then lost to Oregon in a one-possession game; more baffled expressions are warranted. Running back Tahj Brooks is averaging over 100 a game and six per carry, but that’s the one thing we can probably count on K-State keeping in check.

Kickoff

Saturday, October 14, 6:00pm CT at Jones AT&T Stadium (56,200) in Lubbock, Texas.

Tickets

Quite a few tickets available via third parties, including some very affordable seats on the 50 behind the Wildcats sideline going for around $100. The low end overall is in the $50s, the high around $250; median’s about $100.

Weather

It’s going to be fantastic. Partly cloudy, but tailgating temperatures will be in the high 60s, peaking around 70° right around kickoff. It’ll tail off to the mid 50s by game’s end, though, so take a jacket.

Odds

K-State opened as a half-point underdog; the line’s titled slightly against them since, with DraftKings listing the game at K-State +1.5 with the over at 58. Math says that means 30-28 Red Raiders. The money line is -130 for Tech, +110 for K-State. Oddsshark’s computer is almost right in line with Vegas for once, projecting a 35-33 win for Tech.

Television

FS1, with Alex Faust and noted Wildcat appreciator Petros Papadakis.

Radio

As always, Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, and Matt Walters will be on hand on the K-State Sports Network as well as via satellite on SiriusXM 382.

Internet Streaming

The game will stream on the FOX Sports app, but a cable or eligible streaming package subscription will be required since it’s being aired on the main network. Audio available via kstatesports.com. Live stats provided by StatBroadcast; the direct link is not live yet but should show up by gametime.

