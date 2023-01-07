K-State Downs No. 19 Baylor 97-95 in OT

The Kansas State Wildcats made certain that Coach Jerome Tang’s homecoming to Waco was memorable, overcoming a three-point deficit to No. 19 Baylor in overtime to claim a 97-95 road victory.

K-State (14-1, 3-0 Big 12), picked a distant last in the Big 12 preseason poll, won its third straight conference game against a ranked opponent to open 3-0 in league play for the first time since the 2012-2013 season. The Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3), picked first in the poll, lost their third consecutive league game.

Wildcat point guard Markquis Nowell continues to dazzle. The 5’8 senior led all scorers with 32 points on 8-16 shooting, including 4-7 from three-point range. He added 14 assists and made 12 of 13 free throw attempts. A couple of key plays stand out.

Trailing 91-88 with 1:46 remaining in the overtime, K-State threw the ball to Nowell in the corner. He was defended by the much taller Jalen Bridges and could easily have been trapped. But the savvy showman faked Bridges into a foul, then connected on all three charity tosses to tie the game at 91.

After Baylor reclaimed a 95-93 lead, Nowell broke down two defenders on the right baseline and tossed a perfect pass into the shooting motion of fellow Weber-era holdover Ismael Massoud, who swished home the three-pointer to give the Cats a 96-95 lead with only 32 seconds remaining.

There were other signature moments, of course. An oop to Keyontae Johnson for a high-flying slam. A drive and a high floater that bounced one...two...three...four times on the rim before falling home. A jab-step and cut to the basket for a lay-up high off the glass on an inbound play. A three-point basket with his heels on the Baylor center-court logo. The game is Markquis’s circus right now. He’s the ringleader, and he’s clowning the competition.

Fellow senior Keyontae Johnson may not have lit quite as many lights on the scoreboard, but he was excellent, as usual. In 42 minutes, Johnson scored 24 points on 11-17 (2-4 from three) shooting. He also led the team with 9 rebounds.

The biggest key to the victory, however, may have been the contributions of Massoud off the bench. Foul trouble and matchup challenges conscripted him into 17 minutes of duty time. He held his own defensively while scoring an enormously important 13 points on only 4 shots from the field. He was 3-4 from outside and 4-4 from the line.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin just missed double-figures, scoring 9, but he grabbed 8 rebounds, threw an assist, and registered 3 blocked shots. Three other Wildcats each blocked a single shot, giving the Wildcats 6 on the day.

Every play is magnified in a two-point overtime game, of course. The Bears are talented, especially around the perimeter, and the 6-10, 250-pound Flo Thamba presents a matchup problem for K-State. Baylor was led by senior guard Adam Flagler, who dropped in 23 points. Freshman Keyonte George showed why he was considered a top-10 recruit, scoring 22. George was unguardable at times and shot 16 free throws, making 12. Fortunately for K-State, he was 0-5 from outside.

Thamba (14), Jalen Bridges (11) and Langston Love (10) also reached double figures in scoring for the Bears.

For the game, Baylor shot 38 free throws (making 29) to K-State’s 21 (making 18). The Wildcats shot 53% from the filed (34-64), including 44% from deep (11-25). K-State held Baylor to 44% shooting (29-65), including an 8-25 performance from outside.

