Kansas State at Baylor: Can the Cats make it two straight in Texas?

Well that was unexpected.

We thought K-State might have had a chance against the Longhorns earlier this week, but to have an 18-point halftime lead and to set the all-time K-State scoring record against one of the best defenses in the Big 12 on the way to a 116-103 victory in Austin.

Now, to expect your Kansas State Wildcats (13-1, 2-0) to repeat such a blistering offensive performance would be crazy. But clearly the Wildcats like to play a faster-paced game, and it will be something that they will look to continue against the Baylor Bears (10-4, 0-2), who have very surprisingly opened Big 12 play 0-2 after being picked in the preseason to win the Big 12.

Of course, the biggest storyline today is on the bench, with the return of Jerome Tang to Waco for the first time since he left his 19-year post as Scott Drew’s assistant to take over the top spot at K-State. In many ways, Tang should actually have an advantage over Drew. Tang has intimate familiarity with Drew, how he coaches and what he wants to do. Plus, similar intimate knowledge of much of the Baylor roster.

Drew will be facing his protégé for the first time, and despite what the National Championship coach can see on film, he won’t have any more insight than Bob Huggins did last weekend. Though, as our own Drew Schneider points out in his preview, it’s still going to be very much like looking in a mirror for the Bears.

The Wildcats are riding pretty high right now, and have two very impressive wins to open Big 12 play. But the Bears are wounded, and looking to get back on track on the season. This should be a tough game, and the Bears should be the favorites to pick up the win today in K-State’s last game at the Ferrell Center.

This afternoon’s matchup is scheduled for a 5:01pm CT tip at the Ferrell Center in Waco and will be carried on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Ted Emrich (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 388 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

Go Cats!

