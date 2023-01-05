Bring on the PodCats with ODB’s Matt Wilson

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang’s reunion with his old buddies at Baylor is this Saturday, and quite surprisingly, the Cats are undefeated while the Bears are winless. We spoke to our friend Matt Wilson from Our Daily Bears (very important to note this conversation was before KSU beat Texas and TCU stunned Baylor) to talk about his new, healthy outlook on Coach Tang, as well as the significant challenge K-State will be facing.

In many ways, this team seems similar to the Cats, as they’re loaded at the guard position with players like Adam Flagler, LJ Cryer and five-star freshman Keyonte George. Then despite the return of center Flo Thamba, there are some serious consistency questions on the interior. Still, Matt’s staying optimistic (for now) and believes this team has plenty of room for growth. Just hopefully not too much on Saturday.

