Bring on the PodCats with Blogging the Bracket’s Chris Dobbertean

The final Big 12/SEC Challenge is nearly upon us, and K-State’s matchup against Florida looks even more interesting than it did at the beginning of January. Of course, Keyontae Johnson’s reunion with his own team is the biggest storyline, so we started by asking Blogging The Bracket’s Chris Dobbertean to walk us through Keyontae’s harrowing and inspiring journey from the perspective of a Florida fan. It’s going to be an emotional game, for sure.

Meanwhile, the Gators have won 5 of 6 thanks to Colin Castleton’s inside presence and the dynamic guard duo of Myreon Jones and Kyle Lofton. Chris explains how they’ve done enough offensively while Florida’s impressive defense has carried it past some of the SEC’s weaker competition. He also told us why this game and the three that follow mean so much for the Gators’ tournament chances, then we talked about K-State’s great position despite not getting a lot of love from the computers.

