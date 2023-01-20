Bring on the PodCats with The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s Carlos Silva

On paper, Kansas State’s matchup this Saturday against Texas Tech, the Big 12’s last winless team, represents a welcome break from a brutal early schedule that will resume next week at No. 12 Iowa State. But Lubbock-Avalanche Journal sports editor Carlos Silva provides some compelling reasons to believe this team full of talented newcomers still trying to figure out Coach Mark Adams’ system might be ready to give the Wildcats all they can handle.

First of all, TTU certainly possesses plenty of talented big guys, especially leading scorer Kevin Obanor (6-8), the Big 12’s leading shot blocker Daniel Batcho (6-11) and Fardaws Aimaq (6-11), the guy expected to be the centerpiece of this offense until a preseason injury that kept him out of all but the last two games. Still, questions persist of just how ready he is to step into that role, and maybe more importantly against Keyontae Johnson, Markquis Nowell and K-State, how well Texas Tech can play the no-middle defense they’ll also see from KSU.

Be sure to check out Carlos’s work at lubbockonline.com/sports and follow Carlos on Twitter @cmsilvajr.