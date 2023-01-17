Kansas State vs Kansas: Sunflower Showdown 2023 Part 1

Well the streak is over. But no time to dwell on the past, it’s time for the Sunflower Showdown!

If you’re here for the game, then you’re well aware of Kansas State’s long-running frustrations with that school down the river. The Jayhawks own the all-time series record 203-94, and are 56-6 in the Big 12 Era. The Wildcats are just 29-5 in Bramlage, and all five wins have come in the past 14 years, with the last win for K-State in the series come on February 5th, 2019, on K-State’s path towards a Big 12 regular season title.

It hasn’t always been pretty for K-State, that’s for certain. But the last team that entered this game with this much hype, with a first-year/first-time head coach and a team led by a future NBA pick? Well, that team broke The Streak.

There’s not quite as much for Jerome Tang’s squad to play for today, but the energy in Bramlage should be near that level. The students are back on campus, and alumni and fans are, despite the loss on Saturday, still riding high from the 15-2 start to the season (which is still one of the best in a very long time). It’s a sell-out crowd in Bramlage, so expect lots of noise.

Today’s visitor’s occupy a spot they are quite familiar with, as the defending National Champs currently sit alone atop the Big 12 as the conference’s remaining unbeaten team (in Big 12 play) after knocking off Iowa State in Lawrence last weekend. They are, as usual, quite talented across the roster, and are still led by one of the best active coaches in all of college basketball. They are good on offense, and very good on defense, which is what makes them again one of the best in the NCAA. But they faced a similar team in Texas just a couple weeks ago, and blitzed off to a school record in that road win.

K-State is capable of winning this game. But the team that faced Texas needs to show up, not the one that couldn’t get out of their own way in Fort Worth on Saturday.

This evening’s matchup is scheduled for a 6:02pm CT tip and will be aired on ESPN with Jon Sciambi (play-by-play), Fran Fraschilla (analyst), and Kris Budden (sideline reporter) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 84 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

