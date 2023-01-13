Bring on the PodCats with TCU’s Steven Schoon

Kansas State’s Big 12 gauntlet continues this Saturday when the Cats go on the road to face No. 17 TCU in Fort Worth. Even after two straight close losses for his Horned Frogs, sports information director Steven Schoon expects a big challenge for the red-hot Cats with students expected to arrive back on campus early before classes start up again on Tuesday. Plus, players like Mike Miles, Damion Baugh and Emanuel Miller give TCU plenty of talented veteran leadership capable of bouncing back from disappointment.

Of course, we talked about whether it’s even possible to slow down reigning Oscar Robertson player of the year Markquis Nowell and Kansas State’s leading scorer for the season, Keyontae Johnson. Steven expects a much more high-scoring, uptempo game than last year’s 60-57 slog (a TCU win) in early January 2022, especially since the Frogs lead the nation in fast break points.

You can check out Steven’s work at gofrogs.com and follow him on Twitter at SchoonUp.