Bring on the PodCats with Rock M Nation’s Nate Edwards

Kansas State’s veteran squad faces its first real challenge of the season on Saturday, when a less experienced but very athletic and talented Missouri team visits Manhattan for the first time since 2011. The Tigers are fresh off a convincing win over Louisiana Tech and bring some dynamic playmakers, especially five-star freshman Luther Burden III at wide receiver. Mizzou’s also benefiting from a litany of big school transfers on defense, and you’ll hear the excitement in Nate’s voice when he talks about former Florida linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper.

We also talked about K-State’s special team concerns and Mizzou’s “Thiccer Kicker” as well as why the Border War needs to come back so the Tigers can resume beating up on KU. We’re all expecting this one to be close and it could set the tone for conference play for both teams. Be sure to follow Nate on Twitter @nategedwards and check out his RMN podcast, Before the Box Score.

