As per usual, Kansas State wrecked Oklahoma in Norman last week.

The “as usual” result this weekend would be a win as well. Will history prevail?

The Game

The 25th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) host the Texas Red Raiders (3-1, 1-0).

K-State leads the all-time series 13-9, including a 7-2 mark in Manhattan. The Red Raiders have only beaten the Wildcats once in eleven tries since round-robin play began in the Big 12, a 59-44 win in Lubbock in 2015 with some guy named Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. Thus, the Cats are on a six-game winning streak in this series.

Tech is being led by first-year head coach Joey McGuire. McGuire hasn’t even been a college coach for long; his first gig was as part of Matt Rhule’s staff at Baylor in 2017, and he was retained when Dave Aranda took over after Rhule’s departure. But his rise has been rapid. Within two years he was Rhule’s associate head coach, and three years later he found himself in charge of an FBS program. So far it’s worked out pretty well. Prior to Baylor, McGuire was the head coach at Cedar Hill High School outside of Dallas; he took over a program in shambles and went 141-42, winning three state championships. Pretty wild for a guy who went to college at a school that didn’t even have a football team (UT-Arlington).

Kickoff

Saturday, October 1, 11:00pm CT at Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) in Manhattan, Kansas.

Tickets

There are still a handful of tickets left through the ticket office, but they’re all in sections 429 and 430. On the secondary market, there are seats in the east upper deck, the south end zone, and a very few available on the main level west side. The nosebleed seats can mostly be had for $18-20, and there are some $30 tickets in the south end zone; those west side seats, though, are going for $75-100.

Odds

The line has remained steady since opening at -8 for K-State; DraftKings now has the line at -7.5 with a 56.5 over, implying a 32-24 win for the Wildcats. Oddshark’s projection is even more favorable, as they expect the Cats to win handily at 39-12. The money line is at -285 for K-State, +240 for Tech.

Television

No terrestrial broadcast; see below.

Radio

As always, Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, and Matt Walters will be on hand on the K-State Sports Network as well as via satellite on SiriusXM 199/SXM App 953.

Internet Streaming

The game streams on ESPN+ with Mark Neely, Ryan Leaf, and Shane Sparks handling the call. Audio available via kstatesports.com. Live stats also provided by kstatesports.com.

