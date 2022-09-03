Kansas State vs South Dakota: Open Game Thread

It’s here, Wildcat fans, it’s finally here. It’s GAMEDAY!!!

Since it’s the first game of the season, there are naturally a bunch of questions we’re hoping our Kansas State Wildcats will answer with their play in this season opener. How will Collin Klein’s offense look after a complete off-season? How will Adrian Martinez fare at QB for the Wildcats? How will all the new pieces on the back end of the defense look under live fire? These and more we will hopefully find the answers to this evening on Wagner Field at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Of course, not everything will be answered, and there will still things that we’ll be worried about headed into next week’s big matchup with Missouri. But today, against South Dakota, we’ll see our Wildcats on the field and see what they are made up against an opponent that has the capability of beating the Wildcats, even if it is still just a slight chance.

The Coyotes finished their 2021 season in the NCAA D1 playoffs, and are expected to be a top-half team this season in the extremely-loaded Missouri Valley Football Conference. They won’t go down without a fight, though the Wildcats should be able to put them away with ease if Chris Klieman’s bunch is as good as we expect them to be.

So to goal for today is simple: shake off the rust, don’t give anyone a heart attack, and get some playing time for the young guys. Do that, pick up the win, and we’ll all be happy campers.

We’ve got an 6:00pm CT kickoff from Bill Snyder Family Stadium being aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with James Westling (Play-by-Play), LaDarrin McLane (Analyst), and Tori Petry (Sidelines) on the call.

If you haven’t picked up ESPN+ yet the game can be heard across the 38-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst), and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The game will also be on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 199, and available online at K-Statesports.com. Live stats are also available at k-statesports.com, and Twitter updates (@KStateFB) will also be a part of the coverage.

Go Cats!