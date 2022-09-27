Dean Wade signs extension with Cavs

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade had agreed to a multi-year extension with the team, and today the Cavs announced that the extension was official.

Wade, a Kansas native who was a star for K-State under head coach Bruce Weber from 2015-2019, was undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, but signed with Cleveland a couple of weeks later. He has played in 126 NBA games, starting 47 games through three seasons. Last season he averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1 assist per game. Wade missed the final 15 games of the season with a knee injury.

Wojnarowski, citing Wade’s agents, reported that the extension was for 3 years and $18.5 million. The Cavs had previously exercised a fourth-year option in his contract in June.