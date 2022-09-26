Martinez, Savage earn weekly Big 12 honors

After vanquishing the Oklahoma Sooners, 41-34, Saturday in Norman, two Wildcats were honored by the Big 12 Conference as players of the week.

Super-senior quarterback Adrian Martinez was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for his breakout performance Saturday, which saw him rush for 148 yards and 4 touchdowns and pass for another 234 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, junior safety Kobe Savage was recognized as Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. Savage racked up 11 tackles against the Sooners, including 8 solo tackles.

Other players honored by the Big 12 this week include Co-Defensive Players of the Week Bryson Jackson of Baylor and Reggie Pearson of Texas Tech and Special Teams Player of the Week Trey Wolff of Texas Tech.

In addition, the Wildcats received the most important distinction, being named the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week.