We’ve been here before.

Two years ago, K-State suffered an inexplicable loss to a G5 team and then had to face the Sooners on the road. Oklahoma throttled the Wildcats, leading 35-14 with 2:46 to play in the third quarter.

Then Skylar Thompson hit Justin Gilbert for 76 yards, ran it in himself a minute later to bring the Cats within 14, and we all know how the fourth quarter went.

This K-State defense probably won’t get that far behind. But can the offense even score?

The Game

The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) visit the Oklahoma Sooners (3-0, 6/6).

Sure, Oklahoma leads the series 77-21-4. But over the last 30 years, only one Big 12 team has posted as many wins over the Sooners as K-State’s 10; Texas has beaten them 11 times and got to play Oklahoma every year from 1996-2010 rather than just twice every four years. Over the last decade, the Wildcats are 4-6 against the Sooners, including winning two of the three games they’ve played under Chris Klieman.

This will be the first time Brent Venables has faced his alma mater as a head coach.

Kickoff

Saturday, September 24, 7:00pm CT at Memorial Stadium (80,126) in Norman, Oklahoma.

Tickets

If you have a sudden urge to head to Norman, you’ll be surprised to learn there are a bunch of tickets out there on the secondary market and they’re going for about half of what similar tickets to the K-State/Missouri game went for. They’re available for $67-$400, with the median price being $110. Not bad!

Odds

Oklahoma opened as a 13 point favorite, and it’s fluctuated within a half-point of that all week. Per our friends at DraftKings the line is now +13.5 with a 53 over. That adds up to a 33-20 win for the Sooners, but Oddshark is projecting a 41-36 game so hold onto your hats. The money line is -500 for Oklahoma, +400 for the Cats.

Television

Big FOX Primetime, with Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, and Allison Williams.

Radio

As always, Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, and Matt Walters will be on hand on the K-State Sports Network as well as via satellite on SiriusXM 201/SXM App 964.

Internet Streaming

The broadcast feed will also stream on the FOX Sports app. Audio available via kstatesports.com. Live stats provided by StatsBroadcast.

