Bring on the PodCats with Allen Kenney

Things feel rather bleak for Kansas State’s chances at Norman on Saturday if you look only at what happened last week, when the Cats suffered a bad home loss to Tulane and Oklahoma routed a reeling Nebraska team. But Crimson and Cream writer Allen Kenney hasn’t forgotten how close most games in this series have been lately, including K-State wins in 2019 and 2020. Plus, Oklahoma’s possible weakness on the defensive line could work in KSU’s favor.

We talk about how Oklahoma might play against a K-State offense struggling to pass the ball, and why the Cats should want to force the Sooners to keep the ball on the ground. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Marvin Mims have proved to be a lethal combination thus far, plus first-year coach Brent Venables appears to have made some positive changes on a defense playing well together as a unit.

Along with his work at Crimson and Cream, you can listen to Allen on the Through the Keyhole podcast (their KSU preview is already up) and read his work at Athlon Sports. Follow him on Twitter @blatanthomerism for more great insight on OU and college football in general.

