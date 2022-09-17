Kansas State vs Tulane: Open Game Thread

We’re back again, Wildcats fans, for another football Saturday in Wildcatland!

Kansas State has started the 2022 season very strongly, blanking South Dakota to open the season before drowning the Missouri Tigers last weekend. The Cats will look to continue their winning ways today against a Tulane team that has also started the season 2-0, but against significantly weaker competition.

The Green Wave opened the season with a 42-10 win over UMass, one of the worst teams in FBS since their move-up 2011, winning just 20 games over the past 10 years (seriously, they probably would have lost to KU during much of the past decade). Alcorn State is a decent FCS team, winning the SWAC in 2018 and 2019 before struggling last season, but haven’t made the FCS playoffs since 1994. Not exactly a murders-row of opponents to judge to Green Wave against.

But Willie Fritz has a solid program in New Orleans, and went to three straight bowl games from 2018-2020, before Hurricane Ida disrupted Tulane’s entire campus just at the start of the 2021 season, including forcing the Green Wave to play their first two home games at away stadiums (including nearly upsetting then No. 2 Oklahoma in Norman).

K-State should win this game, though it may not be quite as convincing as the win over Missouri last weekend. The upside is that we should actually get to see more of the K-State passing attack that has been grounded the last two weeks due to lack of necessity. And finally flexing muscles in the passing game will be important, as next week the Wildcats head south to open Big 12 play at Oklahoma.

We’ve got a 2:00pm CT kickoff from Bill Snyder Family Stadium being streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Todd Doxson (Analyst), and Shane Sparks (Sidelines) on the call. Be sure and check out this week’s How To Watch post for complete details.

If you haven’t picked up ESPN+ yet, the game can be heard across the 38-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst), and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The game will also be on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 200, and available online at K-Statesports.com. Live stats are also available at k-statesports.com, and Twitter updates (@KStateFB) will also be a part of the coverage.

Go Cats!