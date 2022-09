The Kansas State Wildcats just unveiled the alternate football uniforms they will wear for their game against Tulane on Saturday. See for yourself:

Fresh off the lot pic.twitter.com/iamZBwEFfN — K-State Football (@KStateFB) September 13, 2022

The helmets are a pretty serious departure from the team’s normal home uniforms, featuring the retro Willie Wildcat design.

The helmets also include the player number on the side opposite the logo.