Punt return TD earns Brooks conference honors

Brooks also led Wildcats in receiving.

By AMS 84
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Missouri at Kansas State
Kansas State punt returner Phillip Brooks returns a punt 76 yards for a touchdown while teammates celebrate on the sideline during the Wildcats’ 40-12 victory over Missouri on Sept. 10, 2022. Brooks was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

The Big 12 Conference on Monday recognized Kansas State Wildcats senior Phillip Brooks as the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Brooks returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Wildcats’ 40-12 victory over Missouri on Saturday. It was his fourth career punt return touchdown, good for sole possession of second place in school history, behind only David Allen with 7 from 1997 to 2000. Brooks also led the team in receiving for the game, with 3 receptions for 57 yards, plus 1 carry for 3 yards rushing.

K-State lead FBS football in non-offensive touchdowns since 1999 with 128.

Other players receiving the weekly Big 12 honors included:

  • Offense: Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith
  • Defense: Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant
  • Newcomers: Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder AND Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

