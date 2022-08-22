Welcome back to school, Wildcats! It’s the first day of fall classes at our beloved Kansas State University, so for those of you done and gone, be sure and send back some positive thoughts to the students headed to class on this very fine August day. And to those of you attending class, have a great start to your semester!

Basketball

Jerome Tang finished off the last week before school started with quite the bang, bagging graduate transfer Keyontae Johnson to fill his 12th roster spot for the 2022-23 season. Johnson was once the SEC Preseason Player of the Year at Florida, before a collapse during a game against Florida State in late 2020 highlighted a medical issue for the 6’5 wing/forward that caused him to miss the last two years of competition. But Johnson has finally been medically cleared, and chose to use his last remaining year of eligibility to transfer, and chose K-State over a strong push from Western Kentucky, Memphis, and Nebraska.

But Tang and Co. wasn’t done, and the new K-State staff completed their 2022-23 roster on Sunday with the signing of sophomore transfer Anthony Thomas. The 6’7 guard arrives at K-State from Tallahassee Community College where he averaged 11 points and 4.6 rebounds per game during his lone season with the Eagles. He began his collegiate career in 2020-21 at Tennessee-Martin, where he played in 22 games with four starts while averaging 9.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the Skyhawks.

Soccer

It was a rough opening week for the SoccerCats. After falling 2-1 to Northwestern on Thursday, despite holding a 1-0 lead at halftime, the Wildcats again couldn’t manage to hang on to a lead and allowed Northern Colorado to equalize the game and escape with a 1-1 tie. The Wildcats are now 0-1-1 on the young season, and will hit the road later this week for two matches in Texas.

Volleyball

The VolleyCats needed all five sets in their exhibition match against D-II Wayne State, but eventually came away with the win on Friday night. The Wildcats were led, of course, by All-Big 12 outside hitter Aliyah Carter, who notched 18 kills and 13 digs on the evening. K-State will officially open its 2022 campaign next Friday at the K-State Invitational at Bramlage Coliseum. Over two days, the Wildcats will take on Sam Houston, NC State and Florida A&M.