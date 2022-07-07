Bring on the PodCats - Realignment edition

USC and UCLA are joining the Big Ten, so it felt necessary to bring the podcast out of summer hibernation to discuss how those reverberations will be felt in Manhattan and beyond. This was recorded Monday so there have been lots of rumors and probably a few notable, credible news reports since then, but not much has officially changed. We spent most of our time discussing what the Big 12 can do to put itself in the best position, what this means for Kansas State, and vaguely speculating how this all might turn out as we head down what feels like an inevitable road toward super conferences.

Stick around to the end if you want to hear JT and Tye’s extremely positive thoughts on the 2023 recruiting class, which of course now includes commits from Kansas studs Avery Johnson and Dylan Edwards.

