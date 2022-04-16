Bring on the PodCats with Ben Adler

Kansas State’s Ben Adler didn’t start playing offensive line until high school and worked hard to go from a redshirt freshman to a reliable two-year starter in five years as a Wildcat, earning First Team Academic All-Big 12 honors along the way. Now Ben’s preparing for the NFL draft and he told us what that process has been like for the last four months, including an invitation to the College Gridiron Showcase and some time spent training with former NFL offensive lineman Eugene Chung in Florida.

We also spoke with Ben a little bit about other K-State draft hopefuls, including quarterback Skylar Thompson and offensive lineman Josh Rivas. Obviously, we wish them all the best and hope they get good news on draft day, or at least are given some kind of an opportunity to show what they can do at the next level.

You can follow Ben on Twitter @Ben_Adler63 or @ben_adler_ on Instagram.

