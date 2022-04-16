 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bring on the PodCats with Ben Adler

Former Kansas State offensive lineman Ben Adler talks with us about how he’s preparing for the 2022 draft and shares some insight on other Wildcat draft hopefuls.

By Luke Thompson and JT VanGilder

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Baylor at Kansas State
After a productive career at Kansas State, Ben Adler’s ready for a shot at the NFL.
Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas State’s Ben Adler didn’t start playing offensive line until high school and worked hard to go from a redshirt freshman to a reliable two-year starter in five years as a Wildcat, earning First Team Academic All-Big 12 honors along the way. Now Ben’s preparing for the NFL draft and he told us what that process has been like for the last four months, including an invitation to the College Gridiron Showcase and some time spent training with former NFL offensive lineman Eugene Chung in Florida.

We also spoke with Ben a little bit about other K-State draft hopefuls, including quarterback Skylar Thompson and offensive lineman Josh Rivas. Obviously, we wish them all the best and hope they get good news on draft day, or at least are given some kind of an opportunity to show what they can do at the next level.

You can follow Ben on Twitter @Ben_Adler63 or @ben_adler_ on Instagram.

