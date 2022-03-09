Kansas State vs West Virginia - Big 12 Tournament: Open Game Thread

We’ll keep this short. If you want a preview of the game, go check out Drew’s excellent write-up.

The name of the game today is win and advance. The winner of this game stays alive for one more day to face KU tomorrow afternoon. The loser heads home to get a head-start on the offseason. Both teams would need a miracle run to make the NCAA Tournament, and both would need serious help to even make the NIT.

These two teams split in the regular season. The Cats are on a 5-game losing streak, WVU just beat a good TCU team to end their own 7-game losing streak.

It’s a toss-up, we’ll see who wants it more.

Tonight’s Big 12 Tournament game from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City tips at 6:03pm CST and can be seen on ESPNU with Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play) and Chris Spatola (analyst) on the call. The game should also be available streaming via WatchESPN, if you already have the correct TV subscription.

If you don’t get ESPNU, or can’t access the stream, you can listen to Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) call the game on much of the K-State Sports Radio Network, and also available on XM channel 381 and online on the The Varsity Network app and at K-StateSports.com.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Kansas State Wildcats (14-16, 6-12 Big 12)

G: #00 Mike McGuirl

G: #3 Selton Miguel

G: #13 Mark Smith

G: #24 Nijel Pack

F: #25 Ish Massoud

West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14 Big 12)

G: #0 Kedrian Johnson

G: #12 Taz Sherman

G: #22 Sean McNeil

F: #3 Gabe Osabuohien

F: #11 Jalen Bridges

Go Cats!