Bring on the PodCats with WRNL’s Levi Stevenson

Kansas State will finally see Iowa State for the first time this season on Saturday, and much like the Cats, the Cyclones have greatly exceeded expectations thanks to some terrific play from transfers. Wide Right Natty Lite managing editor Levi Stevenson makes a strong case for why first-year coach TJ Oltzenberger should receive Big 12 Coach of the Year and be considered for National Coach of the Year is ISU makes the tournament with freshman point guard Tyrese Hunter and a strong group of transfers, led by Izaiah Brockington.

But that’s not to say the Clones don’t have some weaknesses, particularly on the offensive end. Surprisingly, this team can’t shoot the 3 well, which of course probably means Wichita product Caleb Grill is going to hit 5 or 6 on Saturday. If he doesn’t, though, expect this one to be a defensive struggle.

