Kansas State at TCU: Open Game Thread

The Wildcats picked up a much-needed win on Wednesday night over Oklahoma State, ending a 3-game skid that felt more like 30, and keeping the Cats ever-so-slim tournament hopes alive.

Last time against TCU, the WeberCats held a decent led until the last couple minutes of the game, when they stopped scoring and TCU didn’t, allowing the Horned Frogs to escape Manhattan with a win.

We’ll keep this simple. Don’t do that. Don’t stop scoring, that’s a terrible idea. Seriously. That was bad, and it felt bad, and it should not be done again. Just finish it this time.

Tonight’s game from Schollmaier Arena in Ft. Worth tips at 7:05pm CST and can be seen on ESPNU with Chuckie Kempf (play-by-play) and Bryndon Manzer (analyst) on the call. The game should also be available streaming via WatchESPN, if you already have the correct TV subscription.

If you don’t get ESPNU, or can’t access the stream, you can listen to Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) call the game on much of the K-State Sports Radio Network, and also available on XM channel 384 and online on the The Varsity Network app and at K-StateSports.com.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Kansas State Wildcats (11-10, 3-6 Big 12)

G: #00 Mike McGuirl

G: #1 Markquis Nowell

G: #13 Mark Smith

G: #24 Nijel Pack

C: #25 Davion Bradford

TCU Horned Frogs (15-4, 4-3 Big 12)

G: #1 Mike Miles

G: #10 Damion Baugh

F: #2 Emanuel Miller

F: #5 Chuck O’Bannon

C: #4 Eddie Lampkin

Go Cats!

The No. 25/RV MittieCats are also in action tonight, hosting the Red Raiders in Manhattan, and start a half-hour before the men. Hopefully they can bounce back quickly from the humbling loss in Ames on Wednesday, and get revenge for a surprising loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock back in January.

This evening’s game from Bramlage tips at 6:30pm CST and can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Brian Smoller (play-by-play), Missy Heidrick (analyst), and Kelsey Bigelow (sideline) on the call.

If you haven’t subscribed to ESPN+, or just don’t want to, you can listen to Matt Walters (play-by-play) and Kristin Waller (analyst) call the game on some of the K-State Sports Radio Network, and also available online on the The Varsity Network app and at K-StateSports.com.

Go Cats!