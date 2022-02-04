Bring on the PodCats with Steven Schoon

Kansas State faces another tough road test Saturday at TCU, and sports information director Steven Schoon joined this week’s podcast to tell us why despite some cold weather and snow in Fort Worth, he expects at least a big student crowd at Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs have certainly earned it by racing out to a 15-4 record, including a 4-3 mark in Big 12 play thanks to road wins at Kansas State, Iowa State and Oklahoma.

We discussed how TCU has become one of the top rebounding teams in the country and why the future is bright for basketball in Fort Worth, thanks in part to the NBA success of Desmond Bane. Does that mean the Horned Frogs will be back in the NCAA tournament? Well, maybe, but they’re going to have to get past some tough obstacles at the end of the regular season so this one against K-State could end up being quite important.

Be sure to check out Steven’s work at GoFrogs.com and you can also follow him on Twitter @schoonup.

