The Wildcats appear to be in a free fall.

After going through a stretch of wins that gave us all realistic hope of a berth in the NCAA Tournament, the WeberCats have fallen flat on their face, dropping three-straight to drop their overall record to .500 and effectively removing any realistic chance at making the Big Dance, and even putting a bid to the NIT in jeopardy.

And don’t expect that free fall to end tonight. The Wildcats are in Lubbock, and the only team to win in Lubbock this season has been Texas Tech. Both KU and Baylor have already lost in west Texas, and the Red Raiders are primed to complete their home slate undefeated.

So we’ll see how much fight these Cats have left. Can they make a game of it? Or will this look more like the games in Waco or Lawrence?

Tonight’s game from United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock tips at 8:05pm CST and can be seen on ESPN2 with Mark Neely (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) on the call. The game should also be available streaming via WatchESPN, if you already have the correct TV subscription.

If you don’t get ESPN2, or can’t access the stream, you can listen to Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) call the game on much of the K-State Sports Radio Network, and also available on XM channel 381 and online on the The Varsity Network app and at K-StateSports.com.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Kansas State Wildcats (14-14, 6-10 Big 12)

G: #00 Mike McGuirl

G: #1 Markquis Nowell

G: #13 Mark Smith

G: #24 Nijel Pack

C: #25 Davion Bradford

Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-7, 11-5 Big 12)

G: #1 Terrence Shannon, Jr.

G: #2 Davion Warren

G: #25 Adonis Arms

F: #0 Kevin Obanor

F: #11 Bryson Williams

Go Cats!