Final: Kansas 102, K-State 83

Kansas State eclipsed 80 points on Kansas’ home floor but still got blown out, 102-83 Tuesday night in Lawrence. The No. 5 Jayhawks (23-4, 12-2 Big 12) shot an impressive 15-24 (62.5%) from three-point range and scored more than 100 points for only the second time in the 297 meetings between the Wildcats (14-13, 6-9) and Jayhawks.

K-State cleaned up the most glaring weakness from the teams’ first meeting, as the Cats only lost the rebounding battle 32-30. Of course, that impression may be skewed, given that KU hardly ever missed shots.

The Wildcats, for their own part, shot 47% from the floor (32-68), including 11-32 from three-point range (34%).

Early on, it appeared the game may be a balanced contest. K-State actually led 13-12 when Mike McGuirl hit a 3-point jumper with 14:46 to go in the first half. After Kansas stretched the lead to 5, a jumper by Selton Miguel and a layup by Markquis Nowell made it a 1-point game, 18-17, just before the under-12 media break.

K-State fans have seen this movie before. though. A 16-5 Jayhawk run gave Kansas its first double-digit lead, 33-23, just before the next media timeout. The Jayhawks stretched the advantage to as many as 16 before settling for a 53-43 lead at the break.

The last moment that K-State was arguably “in” the game was when Markquis Nowell connected on a three-pointer to make it 72-61 with just under 13 minutes to play. But KU ran off 8 straight points to open up an insurmountable cushion. They led by as many as 25 and, but for a cold stretch during the last five minutes, would certainly have scored 110 or more. Key starters and scorers for the Jayhawks, Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, did not leave the lineup until the century mark was hit on a Braun three to make the score 102-81 with 1:52 to play.

Five Wildcats hit double figures in scoring, led by Nowell, who had 20 points and 8 assists, but also 5 turnovers. After scoring 35 in the first game against KU, Nijel Pack was held to 13 on 5-13 (3-7 from three) shooting. Mike McGuirl hit three three-pointers and also scored 13. Selton Miguel had 13 off the bench. Mark Smith, after being held scoreless in the first half, dumped in 11 in the second stanza and corralled 9 rebounds, just missing a double-double.

Agbaji had 23 and Braun had 20 for the Jawhawks, who had 23 assists on 41 field goals.

Three (plus one) in the Key