Well, last Wednesday’s game started out okay, but the Wildcats lack of inside presence and overall length eventually doomed them against the visiting Bears. The loss was expected, though it wasted yet another incredible performance from Nijel Pack, and the WeberCats are now 0-2 when the star guard drops 30 or more points.

At least today, length and inside presence should hurt the Cats nearly as much. In many ways, the Cyclones look a lot like the Wildcats, though maybe more consistent around the team. The Cats and Clones are the two worst teams in the conference in offensive production (though the Cats were higher before Wednesday), while the Cyclones are a bit better on the defensive end.

For the Cyclones, Izaiah Brockington is a bit of Nijel Pack and a bit of Mark Smith, as the Penn State transfer leads the team in both scoring and rebounding, and is right behind the two Wildcats in each category in the Big 12 stats lists. Iowa State is also not especially tall, which may actually help the Wildcats post players get another rebound or two. Maybe.

This should be a pretty even match-up, expect a low-scoring game that will be turned by which team is more consistent on defense. Plus a dose of Hilton Magic. So don’t be surprised when the Cyclones pull this one out.

This afternoon’s game from Hilton Coliseum in Ames tips at 3:05pm CST and can be seen on ESPNU with Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play) and Tim Welsh (analyst) on the call. The game should also be available streaming via WatchESPN, if you already have the correct TV subscription.

If you don’t get ESPNU, or can’t access the stream, you can listen to Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) call the game on much of the K-State Sports Radio Network, and also available on XM channel 384 and online on the The Varsity Network app and at K-StateSports.com.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Kansas State Wildcats (12-11, 4-7 Big 12)

G: #00 Mike McGuirl

G: #1 Markquis Nowell

G: #13 Mark Smith

G: #24 Nijel Pack

C: #25 Davion Bradford

Iowa State Cyclones (16-8, 3-8 Big 12)

G: #1 Izaiah Brockington

G: #11 Tyrese Hunter

G: #22 Gabe Kalscheur

F: #23 Tristan Enaruna

F: #12 Robert Jones

Go Cats!

The MittieCats are also in action this evening, and will be in Lawrence to take on the Jayhawks. Hopefully they can bounce back quickly from the disastrous loss in Waco on Wednesday, and keep their dominance in the in-state series alive. But they may have to do it without the services of starting point guard Serena Sundell, who injured her ankle just a few minutes into the game against Baylor.

This evening’s game from Allen Fieldhouse tips at 6:00pm CST and can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Brenda VanLengen (analyst) on the call.

If you haven’t subscribed to ESPN+, or just don’t want to, you can listen to Brian Smoller (play-by-play) and Randy Peterson (analyst) call the game on some of the K-State Sports Radio Network, and also available online on the The Varsity Network app and at K-StateSports.com.