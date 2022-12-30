Bring on the PodCats with Roll Bama Roll’s Erik Evans

The long wait for Kansas State’s Sugar Bowl matchup is almost over, but hopefully you’ve got just enough time to hear a little more about how the Wildcats match up against college football’s premier program over the last decade. Obviously, the Crimson Tide will put 5-star players all over the field, but Roll Bama Roll’s Erik Evans explains that doesn’t mean there aren’t some notable weaknesses. He tells us Alabama’s most vulnerable up the middle, which should provide some opportunities for the K-State run game.

Tight end Ben Sinnott could also have a chance to do some damage, if past tight end performances against Bama are any indication. But of course, players like Will Anderson, Brian Branch and Kool-Aid McKinstry are the kind of defenders the Cats should try to avoid when possible, while quarterback Bryce Young and running back Jahmyr Gibbs give Bama plenty of explosiveness offensively. Drew says it might take something Special (literally) for K-State to win this one, and it’s hard to disagree.

Also, we asked Erik whether Nick Saban (currently 71) will be coach longer than Bill Snyder, who retired at 79. You’ll find that answer toward the end of the podcast and it’s a debate worthy of the comments section, imo.

