So, there’s a basketball game tonight. K-State might be suffering a bit of euphoria for other reasons, so you’d be forgiven for forgetting. As for this game thread, we’re also too drunk on winning to put much effort into it. WE’RE SORRY OKAY.

Wichita State (4-3) visits the Octagon of Doom to take on the Wildcats (6-1) at 8:05pm CT.

K-State leads the series 22-11, and it’s surprising that they’ve only played 33 times. Thought they were a basketball school?

K-State won the last meeting, 65-59 in Wichita a year ago. As a result, Shockers head coach Isaac Brown is 0-1 against the Wildcats.

The game airs on ESPNU with Mark Neely and King McClure on the call, streams on ESPN+, and is of course available on the K-State Radio Network with Brian Smoller and Kamau Stokes filling in for previously-noted reasons. Audio stream via kstatesports, live stats via kstatesports.

Those of you who aren’t already lost in the clouds, enjoy. And GO CATS!