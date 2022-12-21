Kansas State Basketball Doubleheader #3

We’ve got brunch basketball for you today in the Little Apple, as your Kansas State women’s basketball squad opens our third and final doubleheader of the season at 11am this morning against Morgan State.

The Wildcats (10-2) are off to their best start since the 2008-09 season, and hold an impressive win over current-#13 Iowa. In the absence of Ayoka Lee, they’ve been led by grad transfer Gabby Gregory (who also celebrates her birthday today — Happy Birthday!), who is currently averaging 21 points per game while playing well over 30 minutes per game in non-blowouts. The two losses (Arkansas and South Dakota St) aren’t terrible, and both should be tournament teams, but they are still keeping the Cats out of the major polls in the “receiving votes” group.

Morgan State enters today at 7-4, but all 7 wins came before the start of December, and they’ve lost two straight this month, including a crushing 84-28 loss to Virginia last Sunday.

This is K-State’s final tune-up game before Big 12 action begins at Texas on New Years Eve, and hopefully Jeff Mittie will get a chance to get the younger players a few extra minutes this morning.

You can watch the action at 11am CST streaming on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Brian Smoller (play-by-play), Kristin Waller (analyst), and Lina Sattarin (sideline reporter) on the call. You can also listen to Matt Walters (play-by-play) and Andria Jones (analyst) call the action online at K-StateSports.com and via the Varsity Network app, as well as over-the-air in the Manhattan area on Sunny 102.5 FM.

The Wildcats return home — well techincally they weren’t “on the road” on Saturday, despite playing in KC — big winners after knocking off Nebraska 71-56 in the 11th Wildcat Classic. Nebraska basketball is still Nebraska basketball, but a win over a Big 10 team is still going to look good at the end of the season.

K-State (10-1) is off to their best start since 2016-17, and is 4-1 against teams that you’ve heard of (and/or with legit shots at making the NCAA Tournament). Today’s opponent is neither of those things, with Radford (6-6) in town to be the Wildcats final tune-up before Big 12 play begins against West Virginia on Dec. 31st.

Radford’s best win this season was an 86-76 home game against George Washington, and they lost by only 10 points at Marquette and just three at Notre Dame early in the season. The Highlanders won’t be a pushover, but it’s still a game that the Wildcats should win.

This afternoon’s match-up is set for a 1:30pm CST start (or 30 mintues following the women’s game), and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Ben Boyle (play-by-play), Stan Weber (analyst), and Lina Sattarin (sideline reporter) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com, plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 381 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Matt Walters (analyst) calling the action over there.