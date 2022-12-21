2023 K-State Football Early Signing Day Is Here

Welcome to the start of the early signing period for Football, National Signing Day. Young men across the country will make their school of choice official with the signing of their National Letter of Intent.
Over the next few days, we’ll have a breakdown of what happened, and what to look forward to as the Kansas State coaches look to continue to fill out this class after today and look ahead to the February signing date. Though this class does feel basically complete at this point, except for maybe a few additions from the transfer portal that won’t show up on this list anyway.
Also, there is a possibility that just like every year, a couple guys will not sign today, and instead in February (either due to grades or “counters”)*. So don’t be surprised or worried if a guy that has been committed for a long time doesn’t submit his NLI today. It’ll still happen, just a couple months from now.
Let’s take a look at K-State football’s 2023 recruiting class, easily the best class in over a decade for the Wildcats.
*Note: Names in Bold have officially been announced as signed by K-State as of 1:45pm CST
-
Avery Johnson – QB, Maize, KS (Maize), 6’2, 175lbs
92 (4*), 96 (4*), 85 (4*), 5.9 (4*)
-
Joe Jackson – RB, Davenport, FL (Ridge Community), 5’11, 185lbs
89 (3*), 89 (3*), 77 (3*), 5.7 (3*)
-
Trey Spivey — WR, Chandler, AZ (Hamilton), 6’4, 180lbs
88 (3*), 89 (3*), NR, 5.7 (3*)
-
Andre Davis – WR, Stillwell, KS (Blue Valley), 6’4, 205lbs
87 (3*), 87 (3*), 77 (3*), 5.7 (3*)
-
Jayce Brown – WR, Fort Walton Beach, FL (Choctawhatchee), 6’1, 165lbs
85 (3*), 85 (3*), NR, 5.5 (3*)
-
Wesley Watson – WR, College Station, TX (A&M Consolidated), 6’1, 185lbs
84 (3*), 84 (3*), 75 (3*), 5.5 (3*)
-
Will Anciaux – TE, Wichita, KS (Kapaun Mt. Carmel), 6’6, 210lbs
83 (3*), 86 (3*), 75 (3*), 5.6 (3*)
-
Andrew Metzger – TE, Aurora, CO (Regis Jesuit), 6’5, 235lbs
86 (3*), 85 (3*), 74 (3*), 5.5 (3*)
-
Devin Vass – OL, Bartow, FL (Lakeland), 6’5, 270lbs
86 (3*), 85 (3*), 77 (3*), 5.5 (3*)
-
Jackson Fullmer – OL, Meridian, ID (Rocky Mountain), 6’4, 250lbs
85 (3*), 86 (3*), 75 (3*), 5.5 (3*)
-
Camden Beebe – OL, Kansas City, KS (Piper), 6’2, 315lbs
84 (3*), 86 (3*), 74 (3*), 5.5 (3*)
-
Asher Tomaszewski – DL, Chicago, IL (Mount Carmel), 6’4, 275lbs
84 (3*), 84 (3*), 72 (3*), 5.5 (3*)
-
Jordan Allen – EDGE, Olathe, KS (Olathe South), 6’3, 240lbs
90 (4*), 90 (4*), 78 (3*), 5.6 (3*)
-
Chiddi Obiazor – EDGE, Eden Prairie, MN (Eden Prairie), 6’6, 245lbs
87 (3*), 86 (3*), 75 (3*), 5.5 (3*)
-
Ryan Davis – EDGE, Glendale, AZ (Sandra Day O’Connor), 6’4, 230lbs
85 (3*), 84 (3*), 74 (3*), 5.6 (3*)
-
Asa Newsom – LB, Waverly, IA (Waverly-Shell Rock), 6’4, 205lbs
91 (4*), 87 (3*), 78 (3*), 5.6 (3*)
-
Collin Dunn – LB, Tuscaloosa, AL (Hillcrest), 6’2, 188lbs
86 (3*), 85 (3*), 77 (3*), 5.6 (3*)
-
Austin Romaine – LB, Hillsboro, MO (Hillsboro), 6’2, 230lbs
84 (3*), 84 (3*), 74 (3*), 5.5 (3*)
-
Donovan McIntosh – CB, Saint Louis, MO (St. Mary’s) 6’2, 170lbs
89 (3*), 88 (3*), 78 (3*), 5.7 (3*)
-
Kanijal Thomas – CB, Oklahoma City, OK (Del City), 5’11, 170lbs
89 (3*), 86 (3*), 77 (3*), 5.5 (3*)
-
Wesley Fair – S, Wichita, KS (Wichita Collegiate), 6’0, 185lbs
87 (3*), 87 (3*), 77 (3*), 5.5 (3*)
-
Kameron Sallis – S, Kennedale, TX (Kennedale), 6’0, 190lbs
85 (3*), 84 (3*), 73 (3*), 5.6 (3*)
-
Jack Fabris – S, Bogart, GA (North Oconee), 6’1, 180lbs
85 (3*), 84 (3*), 74 (3*), 5.4 (2*)
-
Rex Van Wyhe, LB, Rock Rapids, IA (Iowa Central CC), 6’5, 230lbs
87 (3*), NR, 74 (3*), 5.7 (3*)
JUCO - three years remaining plus redshirt (4x3)
-
Will Lee, CB, Saint Louis, MO (Iowa Western CC), 6’2, 185lbs
90 (4*), 84 (3*), 77 (3*), 5.6 (3*)
JUCO - two years remaining plus redshirt (3x2)
-
Terry Kirksey — LB, Mobile, AL (Hutchinson CC), 6’4, 220lbs
89 (3*), NR, NR, 5.6 (3*)
JUCO - two years remaining plus redshirt (3x2)
Position and most stats come from On3’s database
Recruiting rankings are On3, 247, ESPN, Rivals
The K-State class of 2023 currently sits at 26 commits, plus two D1 transfers. It features a consensus 4-star recruit in Avery Johnson, and three others who have received a 4-star rating from at least one of the four major recruiting services. Johnson is easily the highest rated recruit K-State has signed since the start of tracking by recruiting services, and is not only the top player in Kansas, but is nationally one of the top 10 QB’s in the class and a top 80 overall recruit by every service.
The class is dominated by the very talented class out of the state of Kansas for this year, with 6 of the state’s top 12-15 recruits (depending on the service) committed to K-State, and the most of any state in the group. Next up are Florida and Missouri, each with three. Then a pair each from Alabama, Arizona, Iowa, and Texas. Overall, 13 states are represented in this class, which shows how wide a reach the K-State coaching staff has on the recruiting trail.
The class is a bit heavier on defense, with 15 of the 26 commits on that side of the ball.
Loading comments...