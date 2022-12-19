Bring on the PodCats with Kellis Robinett

So, full disclaimer, this basketball-focused conversation with Wichita Eagle/KC Star beat writer Kellis Robinett is now nearly 2 weeks old, and a variety of things in life plus just general laziness kept me from editing/posting it sooner. Nonetheless, other than one question/answer I erased discussing the Sugar Bowl matchup under the assumption Bama would have a bunch of opt-outs (oops) I think it holds up fairly well, although you’ll notice we talked about the Nebraska game in future tense, obviously.

Just like the rest of us, Kellis has noticed this team is more fun to watch, and not just because he’s seeing them from a new vantage point at Bramlage. Exciting players like Keyontae Johnson, Markquis Nowell and Nae’Qwan Tomlin have turned the Wildcats into a faster-paced, high-flying group capable of doing more things than some recent groups.

However, that doesn’t mean they’re without limitations, and we talked about those as well. Notably, a troubling lack of depth (particularly on the interior), some offensive inconsistencies and too many turnovers raise serious questions about how many games K-State can win in Big 12 play. Throw in the fact that the conference’s other 9 teams are all among the nation’s top 46 according to KenPom (K-State is 52nd) and, well, don’t get mad at us during our discussion of where the Wildcats will end up and what their ceiling looks like this season.

Be sure to check out Kellis's work at kansas.com and kansascity.com

