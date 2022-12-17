K-State rolls over Nebraska, 71-56

Kansas State’s athleticism was on full display Saturday, creating an impressive highlight package while routing Nebraska 71-56 in Kansas City.

Naturally, Keyontae Johnson led the way, going for an efficient 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting and adding 11 rebounds for his second double-double as a Wildcat. The dynamic senior also came away with a team-high three steals, one of which turned into an emphatic one-handed slam at the other end.

A few moments later, Nae’Qwan Tomlin happily accepted a free path to the basket along the baseline for a two-handed dunk. That capped off a 12-3 run to put the Wildcats ahead 37-24 and less than a minute later David N’Guessan caught a Markquis Nowell lob for another tomahawk dunk just before the halftime buzzer.

It looked as though Kansas State might open up a double-digit lead much earlier when Nowell knocked down his second of what would be eventually 3 threes. But Nebraska scored the next seven points and the Cats struggled to score inside, so they couldn’t pull away despite knocking down 5 of their first 11 3-point attempts.

Johnson began to change that by finding some open looks inside and also creating a dunk for Tomlin, who scored 15 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and blocked 2 shots. Nowell took a different approach when he drilled a shot from well beyond the arc, which was unfortunately his last made field goal on a night when he finished with 13 points, 7 assists, 2 steals and shot just 3-of-14 from the field.

The second half began with more of the same for the Wildcats as Johnson kept going inside and Tomlin converted another layup. Cam Carter added a 3-pointer on the way to 10 points and K-State eventually extended its advantage to 59-40 on Johnson’s layup at the 8:56 mark.

Things got quite ugly from there, and a more confident offense might have made the pro-KSU crowd in KC sweat a little bit. Fortunately, even with Fred Hoiberg at the helm, this is still Nebrasketball, so they got no closer than 7 points.

One more nonconference game awaits before Big 12 play begins, but if 6-6 Radford gives K-State any trouble in Bramlage Coliseum next Wednesday then this isn’t the team we think it is. West Virginia will be in Manhattan on New Year’s Eve, just a few hours after the Sugar Bowl, so don’t go too hard at your watch party.

Three in the Key