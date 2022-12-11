First up, congratulations are in order for Markquis Nowell, who is now officially a graduate of Kansas State University and celebrated by participating in winter commencement yesterday. Good work, Mr. Nowell, we’re proud of you!

Today’s game should be an easy one for those with a bit of celebration “hangover” from the commencement parties. Incarnate Word is in town, and despite a 5-5 record, the Cardinals are practically one of the worst teams in the country, currently boasting and RPI of 331 — out of 364 rated teams.

This is not a team that should give K-State any fits, but that doesn’t mean the Wildcats should over-look this game. But it will be a good opportunity for the Cats to continue to work on gelling as a team and working through the little things against a team that isn’t the scout team in practice. For example, it would be great to see this team work on getting out of the gate like they did in the first few games, instead of waiting several minutes to get into “game mode”.

Not to push expectations too high, but this should be a blowout, plain and simple. The TangCats should come out and impose their will early and often, and we should get a couple minutes worth of walk-on action at the end of the game.

Today’s matchup is scheduled for a 2:01pm CT tip at Bramlage Colisuem and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (presumably it actually works this time) with Ben Boyle (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 388 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Matt Walters (analyst) calling the action over there.

Go Cats!

Hey, are you on Discord? We are now, too! Feel free to join us! (Make sure you click the reaction button on the rules notice though, or you won’t see anything.) We’ll have a game thread there as well!