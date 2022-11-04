Remember the good old days when Kansas State owned Texas? This weekend, they’re going to try to get back to that. If they do, they’ll be facing a downhill cruise into the Big 12 Championship game.

The Game

The 13th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) host the 24th-ranked Texas Longhorns (5-3, 3-2).

Texas leads the all-time series 12-10, because they’ve won five in a row somehow. In the Big 12 era, it’s a dead heat at 9-9. But with the exception of the COVID debacle in 2020, all those games have been won by a single score. Indeed, of the nine Longhorn wins since 1996, only two have been by more than 10 points, whereas K-State has six wins that meet that criteria and has outscored Texas 508-431 over that span.

Chris Klieman got his first win over Oklahoma State last week, and will be trying to get his first win over Texas this weekend. He’s 0-1 against Steve Sarkisian; Sark is 1-0 against K-State as a head coach and 1-0 against the Wildcats as a quarterback. Grrr.

Kickoff

Saturday, November 5, 6:00pm CT at Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) in Manhattan, Kansas.

Weather

It’s kind of gross in Manhattan today, but tomorrow evening it’s expected to be sunny and in the mid-50s at kickoff. Might drop into the upper 40s by the final gun, so dress warm.

Tickets

Once again, the game is technically sold out, although the ticket office is selling standing room only tickets for $100 each. On the secondary market, there are only a handful of upper level seats available for less than that, and over half of the upper level sections are completely unavailable. Downstairs, you’re looking at anywhere from $105-330, with the median being $110.

Odds

Texas opened as a three-point favorite, and it’s remained stable; DraftKings now has the line at Texas -2.5 with a 54.5 over, implying a 29-26 win for the Horns. Oddshark’s projection appears to be utterly broken this week, as they’re projecting a Texas win by the score of 17-0.6. Ooookay then. The money line is at +130 for K-State, -115 for Texas.

Television

FS1, and for the second week in a row we get Jason Benetti and Brock Huard in the booth; no sideline reporter is listed.

Radio

As always, Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, and Matt Walters will be on hand on the K-State Sports Network as well as via satellite on SiriusXM 199.

Internet Streaming

The FOX broadcast will also stream on the FOX Sports app. Audio available via kstatesports.com. Live stats also provided by kstatesports.com.

Editorial note: comments are disabled on How to Watch posts to combat illicit streaming spam.