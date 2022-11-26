Kansas State vs Kansas: Open Game Thread

It all comes down to this. A rivalry game with big implications, on a cold and possibly rainy November night.

Your Kansas State Wildcats enter tonight’s game at 8-3 on the season, and just one win away from an appearance in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game. A win today (coupled with an expected TCU win over Iowa State) also puts the Wildcats in prime spot for a berth in the Sugar Bowl. A shot at a Big 12 title and a berth in the Sugar Bowl, what more could you want from this season, after the ups and downs?

But standing in the way are the Kansas Jayhawks. For most of the past 12 years, this game has been an afterthought for K-State. A glorified scrimmage much of the time, and never with any importance put on the game except for a few times that the Wildcats secured bowl eligibility with the win. But now, now the Jayhawks have competent coaching and some talent on the roster. They play well, and are themselves finally bowl eligible. They may not have anything more for themselves on the table except a possible better bowl game with seven wins instead of six, but that doesn’t mean this game isn’t important to them.

KU has the opportunity to do something they haven’t ever had the opportunity to do: beat K-State and ruin lofty goals for their season. It’s also important for them locally if they want to continue to be a program on the rise, because until they can beat K-State, they will continue to be a second-fiddle program in the state and region (as the opposite has been true in basketball).

But the Wildcats know what’s on the line as well. They are well coached, more talented than the Jayhawks, and they will have a raucous home crowd on their side. There is nothing else for K-State but tonight’s game — extending the streak to 14, and keeping a firm hold on their own destiny.

History says this will be a blowout. But prudence suggests this game will be much tougher than it’s been during most of the current K-State win streak. Be prepared for a slugfest.

We’ve got a primetime 7:00pm CT kickoff for Senior Night from Bill Snyder Family Stadium being aired on FOX with Tim Brando (Play-by-Play) and Spencer Tillman (Analyst) on the call. You should also be able to watch the game live online at FoxSports.com, if you have the correct cable package.

If you don’t have FOX, or can’t access the stream, the game can be heard across the 38-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst), and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The game will also be on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 134 or 199, and available online at K-Statesports.com. Live stats are also available at k-statesports.com, and Twitter updates (@KStateFB) will also be a part of the coverage.

Go Cats!

