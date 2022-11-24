Bring on the PodCats with 247Sports’ Kevin Flaherty

Happy Thanksgiving! The Sunflower Showdown is nearly upon us and it has enough potential to be competitive that it’s actually going to be on FOX in prime time. Even though we ended up questioning that competitive narrative, it seemed like good enough reason to invite our friend Kevin Flaherty from 247Sports on the podcast to talk about the Jayhawks. He talked to us about how Jalon Daniels took another leap this season, what makes Devin Neal a pro prospect at running back, and why Kansas State’s offense could be a nightmare matchup for the KU defense.

Kevin’s a recruitingq expert for the state of Kansas, so we also talked quite a bit about the importance of in-state recruiting, and what it’s meant for K-State to do so much better than KU in that area over the last decade. Finally, we discussed the state’s talented class of 2023, including K-State quarterback commit Avery Johnson and former Kansas State running back commit (now Notre Dame) Dylan Edwards.

You can follow Kevin on Twitter @kflaherty247.